ING Groep NV Sells 75,479 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,479 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

