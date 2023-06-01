Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 64,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 398,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several research firms recently commented on INBX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.86.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 183.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

