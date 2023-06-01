Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.71

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Invesque Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

