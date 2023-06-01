iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

