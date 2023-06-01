Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $152.89 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

