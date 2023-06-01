James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHX. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

JHX opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

