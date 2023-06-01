Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

