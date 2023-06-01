JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA cut their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in JOYY by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 770,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in JOYY by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

