JUMPN (JST) Tops One Day Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

