Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $819,576 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

