Kiaro (CVE:KO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Kiaro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$221,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Kiaro

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.

