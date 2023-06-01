Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,475 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $773.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $764.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

