Korea Investment CORP Acquires 6,020 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AVB opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

