Korea Investment CORP Acquires 87,644 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

