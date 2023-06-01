Korea Investment CORP Buys 107,745 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,745 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

