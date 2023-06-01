Korea Investment CORP Buys 64,322 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2,811.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

CSL opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $235.36. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

