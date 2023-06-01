Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390,444 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

