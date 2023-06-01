Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,655,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

MTN opened at $243.20 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.01. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.