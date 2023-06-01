Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

