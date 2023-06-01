Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,946 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $64.07.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

