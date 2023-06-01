Korea Investment CORP Has $12.32 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

