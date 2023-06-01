Korea Investment CORP Has $12.82 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

