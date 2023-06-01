Korea Investment CORP Has $16.25 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $616.70 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $492.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

