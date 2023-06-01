Korea Investment CORP Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 112,685 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

