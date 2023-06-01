Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $280.13 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

