Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roper Technologies Price Performance
NYSE ROP opened at $454.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.
Roper Technologies Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
