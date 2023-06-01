Korea Investment CORP Purchases 106,747 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,747 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

