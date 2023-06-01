Korea Investment CORP Purchases 75,061 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

