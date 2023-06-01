Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Mosaic worth $17,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

