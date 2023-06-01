Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,357 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,741 shares of company stock worth $1,909,096 and have sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

