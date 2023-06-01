Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,648 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

