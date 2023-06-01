Korea Investment CORP Sells 182,235 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,235 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

