Korea Investment CORP Sells 22,478 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,478 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

