Korea Investment CORP Sells 36,043 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 67,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

