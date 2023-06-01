Korea Investment CORP Sells 54,136 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,136 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

