Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,585 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,981. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

