Korea Investment CORP Sells 8,714 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $278.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.43 and a 200 day moving average of $276.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

