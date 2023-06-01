Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after buying an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,401 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

