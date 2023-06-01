Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Loews by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE L opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

