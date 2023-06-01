Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.
Lyft Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
