Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Lyft Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

