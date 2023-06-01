Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 410.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masimo were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Masimo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 50,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masimo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Masimo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Masimo by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 178,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 3.7 %

Masimo stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.