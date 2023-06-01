Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

