Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

