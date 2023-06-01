MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,093 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $293.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

