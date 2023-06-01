Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.47.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 3.6 %

MOS stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,293,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,947,000 after buying an additional 1,106,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.