Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,293,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

