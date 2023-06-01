National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$97.32 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Bank of Canada

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

