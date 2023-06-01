nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.0-115.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.49 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 53,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

