Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1976395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Nevada Copper Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.73.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

