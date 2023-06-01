New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,203 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2,116.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 569,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 205,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

